Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $128,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

