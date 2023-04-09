Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 2,950.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2023

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950.71 ($36.65).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.64) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,399 ($42.21) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.81) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,450 ($30.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Derwent London Trading Up 2.4 %

DLN opened at GBX 2,342 ($29.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,494.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,362.68. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 1,783 ($22.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,260 ($40.49). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Derwent London Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 54.50 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -3,160.00%.

About Derwent London

(Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.