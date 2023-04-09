Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 2,950.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950.71 ($36.65).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.64) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,399 ($42.21) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.81) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,450 ($30.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

DLN opened at GBX 2,342 ($29.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,494.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,362.68. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 1,783 ($22.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,260 ($40.49). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 54.50 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -3,160.00%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

