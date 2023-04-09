Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $45,000 in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,181,395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 625,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 233,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 167,474 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

