Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $48,000 in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,083,000.
Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance
NYSEARCA:TYD opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.65.
Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (TYD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.