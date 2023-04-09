Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $48,000 in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,083,000.

Get Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TYD opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.