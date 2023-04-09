Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,887 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AU stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

