Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,382,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

