Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,211 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

