Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $574.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.98 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.15.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

