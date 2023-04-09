Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives $47.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In related news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digi International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Digi International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Digi International by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Digi International had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

