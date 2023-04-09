Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 2,908.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,908.57 ($36.12).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($45.95) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.29) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.23) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 2,600 ($32.29) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,776.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,706.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,421.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($25.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,022 ($37.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

