Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $189.95

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.95 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 151.45 ($1.88). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 156.65 ($1.95), with a volume of 5,156,856 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLG. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 159 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.97) to GBX 152 ($1.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.40 ($2.45).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.84. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3,916.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

