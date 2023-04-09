Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.39

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.39 and traded as low as $44.25. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 1,432,152 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $499.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $912,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.