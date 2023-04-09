Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,313,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,313,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 705,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,430.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.00. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $41.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.84%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

