Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,512 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

