Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Amgen by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Amgen by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.23. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.