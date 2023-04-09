Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,997 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

