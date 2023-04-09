Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total transaction of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

NOW stock opened at $473.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $541.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

