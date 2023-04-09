Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in CSX by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

