Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 916.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $202.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

