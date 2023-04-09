Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $351,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

