Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $198.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.62 and a 200-day moving average of $200.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

