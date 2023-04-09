Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total transaction of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $298.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.46. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

