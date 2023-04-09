Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.