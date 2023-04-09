Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.39 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.