Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.44.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

