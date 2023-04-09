Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,147 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

