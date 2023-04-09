Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $45.12 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,143,188.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,725 shares of company stock worth $10,735,307 in the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

