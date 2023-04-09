Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 66,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

SLV stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

