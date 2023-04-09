Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $372,000 in Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF (NYSEARCA:ORFN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF (NYSEARCA:ORFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF Stock Performance

ORFN stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.72. Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

About Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF

The Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF (ORFN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ESG Orphans index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed companies from orphaned sectors that are commonly excluded by other funds when making ESG investments. ORFN was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by Constrained Capital.

