Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $372,000 in Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF (NYSEARCA:ORFN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF (NYSEARCA:ORFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF Stock Performance
ORFN stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.72. Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $22.53.
About Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF (ORFN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF (NYSEARCA:ORFN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constrained Capital ESG Orphans ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.