Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 66.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

FRG opened at $26.47 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently -126.26%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

