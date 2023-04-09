Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:PBEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000.

BATS PBEE opened at $22.60 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

The Invesco PureBeta FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (PBEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All-World Emerging index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market companies. PBEE was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

