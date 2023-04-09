Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,852 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 558,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,053 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

