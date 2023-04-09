Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 41.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 972,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after acquiring an additional 284,033 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 363,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Stock Performance

NYSE SII opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.63 million, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

