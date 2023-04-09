Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,160,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,793,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $485.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.63 and a 200 day moving average of $489.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

