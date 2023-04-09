Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 944 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

