Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $483.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

