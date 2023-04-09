Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

