Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,179,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,326,000 after buying an additional 115,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after buying an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,432,000 after buying an additional 134,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,032,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,122,000 after buying an additional 148,488 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.43.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.36. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.26%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

