Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

