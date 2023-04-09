Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 18 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TMO opened at $575.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.10 and a 200-day moving average of $546.28.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

