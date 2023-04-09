Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 385 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.95.

FISV opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

