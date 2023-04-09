Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 97 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

NYSE:BDX opened at $254.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.13 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

