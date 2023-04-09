Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.1 %

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

NYSE BMY opened at $70.74 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

