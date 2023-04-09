Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 356,012 shares of the software company’s stock worth $119,809,000 after acquiring an additional 118,685 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $380.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $455.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.