Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $270.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

