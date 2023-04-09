Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.28.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

