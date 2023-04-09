Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

