Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

