Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,266,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.13 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

