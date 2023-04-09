Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 208,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 91,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,742,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 27,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

